The Road Ahead: Marching with Generals & Galloping with Colts

November 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs had another successful showing last week, going 2-1 and improving to 5-1-1 in their last seven games. The Bulldogs (11-9-3-0) will look to keep it going this week with a pair of games on the road.

Game 1: Friday, November 29th @ Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs will open up their week on the road against their East Division rivals, the Oshawa Generals (15-8-1-1). The Bulldogs lead the season series 2-1.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs took down the Generals just last week, winning 5-4 in a thrilling game that ended in a shootout. The Bulldogs, who rallied from a 4-1 third-period deficit to win the game, were led by Cole Brown's pair of third period goals and Jake O'Brien's three-point night (including the shootout winner), snatching victory from the Generals in the final period.

The two teams will face off in Oshawa for the second time this year, with the Generals hoping to tie the season series at two wins apiece.

Game 2: Saturday, November 30th @ Barrie Colts

The Bulldogs will wrap up their brief weekend road trip in Barrie, as they take on the Colts (15-7-0-0) on Saturday. The Colts lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

The two teams played just a few weeks ago, with the Colts taking the victory with a 3-2 overtime win. Barrie captain Beau Jelsma buried the winner in overtime, and the Bulldogs will want revenge for the loss earlier this month.

Saturday's match is also Barrie's Teddy Bear Toss game, and the two teams coincidentally played in Brantford's own Teddy Bear Toss game last season, with the Bulldogs coming out on top 5-2. The Bulldogs are not only aiming to even up the season series at one game apiece, but also to keep the bears off the ice at Barrie's own Sadlon Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.