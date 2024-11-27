Misiak's Goal Allows Teddy Bears to Rain, Erie Falls in OT

Erie, Pennsylvania - Thanksgiving Eve hockey in Erie for the first-time! On this all-new take of the holiday tradition, the Erie Otters would host their 16th Annual Teddy Bear Toss game - looking to avoid the shutout-woes of the season prior. With the Otters finding success to the tune of a 4-1 record on home ice, they would look to see the trend continue with a downbeat Owen Sound Attack team in town. This would be the fourth game of a five-game homestand for the Otters.

A slow-starting first period initially would give way to just three shots in the opening minutes. The game's opening goal would come from Tristan Delisle (4) and the Owen Sound Attack, just under nine minutes into the contest. The task would be on the Otters to respond and to let the fur fly - and Martin Misiak (8) would be up to task just :64 later. A 1-1 game would take its time to get back underway, as the Otters would see the ice flooded with teddy bears and stuffed animals of all varieties. Nearly 17 minutes through the perio, this time, Antonio Tersigni (9) would strike the difference-maker. This would be as far as the scoring would go in the opening period, as Owen Sound would skate to a 10-4 shot advantage in a 2-1 game.

Period two would follow similar suit to the opening period in terms of goals amounted. Erie would once again respond to knot things up, this time with Gabriel Frasca (5, PPG) striking on a man-advantage for the Otters with just over 13 minutes gone by. Teams would exchange power play opportunities through the period's end, but a 2-2 game would be the result heading into the final frame - with Owen Sound leading in shots 17-11.

The tide would turn in the direction of the Erie Otters in the shots department in the third period, as the Otters would outshoot the Attack 16-12. Despite the shots, Attack goaltender Matthew Koprowski would be perfect in the final frame and ensuing overtime. Erie and Owen Sound would both pick up a point as the game would go into the extra frame, and former Otter Bruce McDonald (4, GWG) would get the overtime game-winner. Owen Sound would outshoot the Otters in the game 30-29, and pick up a big road win 3-2 in OT.

The month of November and the longest homestand of the season for Erie both come to an end on Saturday night, as the Flint Firebirds come to town for Family Game Night. This specialty game night will feature fans chances to win awesome prizes like game consoles, gift cards, and more. Erie will then take their final long road trip of the season in embarking on the northern swing.

