Spirit Make Season's First Trip to Windsor Wednesday Night

Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (13-9-1-0) visit the Windsor Spitfires (17-5-2-0) on Saturday, November 23rd at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 468 / YourTV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, November 23rd where they fell to the London Knights by a score of 6-5. Zayne Parekh tallied a goal and three assists while Joey Willis recorded three goals and an assist in a Spirit comeback that fell short.

Windsor last played on Saturday, November 23rd where they defeated the Ottawa 67s by a score of 6-3. Liam Greentree picked up two goals and an assist, including the game winner, while Ilya Protas recorded a goal and three assists.

This Season:

Saginaw and Windsor have faced off twice so far this season, and have split the series with a win each. The first game was an overtime thriller as the season opener on September 25th with Windsor coming out on top. Michael Misa had two goals in the game for Saginaw and Jack Nesbitt scored the game winner 59 seconds into overtime with a final score of 5-4. The second game ended in a 5-1 Spirit win on November 9th. Michael Misa recorded a hat-trick and added an assist. Andrew Oke stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced, earning the win.

Players to Watch:

Nashville prospect Joey Willis has been hot as of late with 18 points in his last five games. In those five games Willis has recorded 13 goals and five assists. Kristian Epperson has recorded 12 points in his last eight games. In that span, Epperson has tallied three goals and nine assists. Flames Prospect Zayne Parekh is currently riding a five-game point streak. During this streak Parekh has tallied four goals and ten assists. Spirit overager Calem Mangone is expected to play in his 200th career OHL game on Wednesday night against the Spitfires. Mangone currently sits fifth in team scoring (8G-18A-26P) through 23 games this season.

Joey Costanzo is currently second in the OHL in goals against average (2.34) and third in save percentage (.917). In 19 games this season, Costanzo currently has a 14-4-1-0 record. Kings prospect Liam Greentree is fifth in the OHL in points with 37. In 23 games, Greentree has recorded 13 goals and 24 assists. First overall pick Ethan Belchetz has been productive for Windsor in his rookie season. In 18 games, Belchetz has tallied seven goals and eight assists, with two assists coming against Saginaw in his OHL debut.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players:

Liam Greentree (LA)

Ilya Protas (WSH)

AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Tinas Mathurin (DET)

