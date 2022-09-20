Sugar Land Scores Two in the Eighth for 3-2 Comeback Win

September 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes held a one run lead heading into the eighth frame but Sugar Land plated two runs in the inning to spoil Ty Blach's quality start and take game one, 3-2, Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

In the box, Albuquerque tallied five hits, a homer and double. Ryan Vilade recorded his fifth homer of the year while Carlos Pérez notched two hits. Wynton Bernard and Brenton Doyle registered the other two hits.

The Isotopes took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Pérez RBI double.

Two innings later, Sugar Land's Edwin Diaz singled home a run to tie the contest, 1-1. But Albuquerque retook the lead, 2-1, in the top of the fourth inning on a Vilade solo clout.

The Space Cowboys then scored two runs in the eighth for the win.

Blach fired 6.0 innings of one run ball, allowing five hits and one walk with no punchouts. Zach Lee was charged with his sixth loss and sixth blown save of the year.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes did not allow an extra-base hit for the second time this season (July 10 at Round Rock).

-Blach tossed 6.0 innings for the first time since May 28, 2019, with Sacramento against Albuquerque. He is the 17th Isotopes pitcher to finish with 6.0 innings and the 17th quality start for the club.

-The Isotopes are 13-6 when their starting pitcher completes 6.0 innings.

-Pérez tallied his 27th multi-hit effort of the season-tied for third on the team-and first since August 26 vs. Round Rock. Has a modest four-game hit streak (5x17).

-Vilade tallied his first homer since July 31, 109 at-bats. He has just three XBH (two doubles and homer) since August 24 (19 games).

-Ezequiel Tovar did not register a hit for the first time in four games with the Isotopes. He did draw two walks for the fifth time this year.

-Bernard drew at least two walks for just the third time this year.

-Lee now has 62 appearances on the year-tied with Brandon Villafuerte (2008) for the most in Isotopes history.

-Doyle made his Triple-A debut and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

-The Isotopes are 9-16 in series openers, 2-10 on the road and 1-6 against Sugar Land.

-Albuquerque has 227 homers on the year-the second-most in all of pro ball (New York Yankees, 231).

-The Isotopes were charged with their 31st blown save of the year-second-most in the PCL.

-Albuquerque is 1-25 when scoring two runs or fewer.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys will play game two of the series Wednesday at 10:05 pm MST. Albuquerque is expected to send Zach Neal to the hill while Sugar Land is slated to start Chad Donato.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.