Johnson Ties Taylor for 2nd Most Steals in RC History, Bees Topple Sacramento

Salt Lake City, Utah - Despite seven combined hits from the top-three hitters in the batting order, the Sacramento River Cats (62-79) fell 7-2 at the Salt Lake Bees (67-76) on Tuesday.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, Sacramento tied the game in the third when left fielder Austin Dean lined a one-out double, and scored on an opposite-field single by third baseman Jason Vosler.

Two innings later, Dean gave the River Cats their first lead of the series when he followed center fielder Bryce Johnson's fifth-inning leadoff double with an RBI single.

The lead did not hold long as Salt Lake plated two in the fifth, one in the sixth, and three in the seventh for a 7-2 lead.

Johnson added a third hit in the top of the seventh and promptly stole second. The stolen base was his 30th of the season, the number he led the PCL with last year, and tied him with former outfielder Michael Taylor (2010-2014) for second in franchise history with 60 career steals.

Lefty Jonathan Bermudez battled through danger to strike out four over 3.0 innings with one earned run on three hits and two walks.

Righty Ronnie Williams (1-1, 7.71) will start on Wednesday. He'll face righty Jake Lee (0-2, 6.91) at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Second baseman Ford Proctor, who had two hits in game one, went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks on Tuesday.

Lefty Joey Marciano pitched his 54th game of the season, spinning a scoreless inning of relief. He is one game shy of the franchise record set by lefty Ron Flores in 2004 and righty Tyler Rogers in 2017.

