Proctor lines 2 hits, River Cats drop series opener to Daniel-led Bees

Salt Lake City, Utah. - A masterful performance by righty Davis Daniel (6-6), and a historical eighth inning was too much to overcome as the Sacramento River Cats (62-76) fell 16-0 at the Salt Lake Bees (66-76) in Monday's series opener.

Daniel was nearly unhittable, striking out four across 7.1 shutout innings with his only blemishes being a pair of singles by third baseman Ford Proctor.

Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (4-4) had a solid performance despite receiving the loss. The 25-year-old struck out five while allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 3.0 innings.

After taking a 1-0 lead vs Sacramento in the fourth, Salt Lake broke the game open in the fifth with four runs off lefty Daniel Tillo. Tillo, who became the 95th player for the River Cats this year, surrendered four runs, three earned, on four hits and one walk in 0.2 innings.

Salt Lake ended any chance of a comeback with 11 runs on 11 hits and a walk in the eighth inning. The 11 runs tied the River Cats' franchise record for most runs allowed in an inning, a mark set June 29, 2007 at Fresno.

Lefty Jonathan Bermudez (2-6, 9.36) will try to even the series on Tuesday. He'll be opposed by lefty Adam Seminaris (2-4, 5.60) at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Righty Michael Stryffeler had an impressive escape act in the fourth, stranding two inherited runners with three strikeouts.

Lefty Ben Bowden was excellent out of the bullpen, striking out four while surrendering one walk in 2.1 shutout innings.

