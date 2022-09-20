Salt Lake Opens Series with Historic Blowout over Sacramento

Two new franchise records were set, one franchise record was tied and three season records were broken as the Salt Lake Bees blew out the Sacramento River Cats 16-0 Monday night. The 16-run victory was the largest margin of victory in the history of the franchise and the Bees' 11-run eighth inning was the biggest eighth inning in franchise history. Salt Lake also tied a franchise record in the eighth inning as 12-straight batters reached base safely.

The Bees set new season highs for hits in a game with 19 and runs in an inning with 11 in the eighth. They also tied their season high for runs scored in a game with 16, having done it previously on July 27 in Reno against the Aces.

Chad Wallach went 4-for-5 in the blowout with three RBI and two runs scored. Kyle Kasser went 3-for-4 and reached bases four total times, extending his on-base streak to 13 games. Every Bee in the lineup had at least one hit, scored at least one run, and only two came away without a RBI.

Davis Daniel put together his eighth quality start of the year, going 7.1 shutout innings and giving up just two hits. Jake Kalish closed the door the rest of the way giving up just one hit in 1.2 innings of relief. For Daniel, it is his second outing of 7+ scoreless innings, having just done it on August 30 against El Paso (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER).

Salt Lake already held a 5-0 lead when they really broke things open in the eighth inning. Before the first out of the inning could be made, 12-straight Bees reached base on 11 hits, 11 runs scored, and Jake Gatewood hit a three-run home run to cap it all off. Gatewood and Wallach each had two hits in the inning, Gatewood scored twice in the inning, and Jose Gomez reached base twice on a walk and a double. When all was said and done, Salt Lake held a 16-0 lead with just three outs left to get in the top of the ninth.

The Bees will go for two wins in a row against the River Cats tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.

