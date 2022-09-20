Space Cowboys Rally Late for Series-Opening Win vs. Albuquerque

September 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Korey Lee's go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning kicked off the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' final home series of the season with a 3-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Lee drove in Alex De Goti with his opposite-field RBI single to give the Space Cowboys their first lead of the night in the eighth. Corey Julks tied the game earlier in the inning with an RBI single to score Edwin Diaz.

Diaz delivered the Space Cowboys' first run of the night with an RBI single in the third to plate Justin Dirden and tie the game at 1-1. Julks, Lee and Diaz each finished the night with a pair of singles to lead the Space Cowboys offensive attack.

Joe Record, Blake Taylor, Ronel Blanco and JP France combined to toss five scoreless innings of relief behind starter Misael Tamarez. Blanco picked up the winning decision with a scoreless eighth and France picked up his third save of the year with a scoreless ninth. France has logged a 2.88 ERA (13 ER/40.2 IP) through his 16 relief appearances this season.

Carlos Perez opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the first and Ryan Vilade provided Albuquerque's other run of the night with a solo home run in the fourth.

The Space Cowboys and Isotopes resume their series at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday at Constellation Field. Chad Donato is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys opposite Albuquerque's Zach Neal.

