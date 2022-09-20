Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque

JOE PEREZ: The Houston Astros on Tuesday assigned IF Joe Perez from Double A Corpus Christi to the Space Cowboys. Perez made his Major League debut on April 8 vs. the Los Angeles Angels with a pinch-hit appearance. He has spent most of the 2022 season with Corpus Christi, hitting .265 (68x257) with six home runs and 28 RBI in 64 games. Perez remains on the Astros' 40-man roster. He was selected by the Astros in the second round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft from Archbishop McCarthy H.S. (Southwest Ranches, Fla.).

JAKE THE RAKE: Over his last five games, Jake Meyers has hit .389 (7x18) with two doubles, two RBI and four walks.

ENOLI CANNOLI: Enoli Paredes has not allowed a hit, run or walk in his last four outings, spanning four innings pitched. Paredes has struck out eight batters through that span as well. Paredes' 2.79 ERA with the Space Cowboys is the fifth lowest of Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 50 innings.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

