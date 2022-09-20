Oklahoma City Spanks El Paso 16-1
September 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit five home runs in their 16-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The two teams are tied for first place in the East Division with five head-to-head games remaining in the series and eight total games remaining in the season for each team.
El Paso left fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and one RBI in the loss. Kohlwey now has 32 doubles this season, which is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League, one behind El Paso's Eguy Rosario for the league lead.
Chihuahuas right fielder Brandon Dixon went 0-for-4, ending his career-high 19-game hitting streak. El Paso reliever Mason Fox pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning and has tossed three scoreless outings since arriving from Double-A San Antonio. Tuesday's 15-run loss was the biggest margin of defeat for El Paso this season.
Box Score: Dodgers 16, Chihuahuas 1 Final Score (09/20/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Oklahoma City (80-62), El Paso (80-62)
Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 3.38) vs. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (4-4, 6.53). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
