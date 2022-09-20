Wong Breaks Steals Record in Bees' Win
September 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees picked up their second straight victory with a 7-2 decision over the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.
Strong pitching once again keyed the Bees victory as starter Adam Seminaris allowed a single run in 3.2 innings of work and following and Brian Moran, Austin Warren, Oliver Ortega, Kyle Barraclough and Elvis Peguero combined to allow a single run in the final 5.1 innings. Warren (2-0) picked up the win with two scoreless frames while Barraclough and Peguero did not allow a base runner in the final two innings.
The Bees set two records on offense during the game. Dillon Thomas was hit by a pitch for the 18th time this season in the first inning, setting a new franchise record. Thomas brought in a run with the HBP to put the Bees up 1-0 in the first inning. Kean Wong stole three bags on the night to run his season total up to 40 this year, breaking the franchise record set by Chone Figgins in 2002. Orlando Martinez and Jake Gatewood each collected a pair of hits and RBIs to pace the Bees offense.
The Bees are back on Wednesday night with the third game of the series against the River Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 20, 2022
- Dodgers Spank Chihuahuas, 16-1 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rainiers Begin Final Homestand with Extra Inning Thriller - Tacoma Rainiers
- Oklahoma City Spanks El Paso 16-1 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Johnson Ties Taylor for 2nd Most Steals in RC History, Bees Topple Sacramento - Sacramento River Cats
- Reno Crushes Season High In Hits In 17-5 Win Over Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Begin Final Homestand with Extra Inning Thriller - Tacoma Rainiers
- Wong Breaks Steals Record in Bees' Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Sugar Land Scores Two in the Eighth for 3-2 Comeback Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Space Cowboys Rally Late for Series-Opening Win vs. Albuquerque - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (6:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 20, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aviators Matt Davidson Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (September 12-18) - Las Vegas Aviators
- Salt Lake Opens Series with Historic Blowout over Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
- Proctor lines 2 hits, River Cats drop series opener to Daniel-led Bees - Sacramento River Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.