Aviators Matt Davidson Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (September 12-18)

(Las Vegas, NV) - September 19, 2022 - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that infielder Matt Davidson was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for the second time this season (September 12-18).

This marks the fifth time this season that a Las Vegas player was named PCL Player or Pitcher of the Week: Parker Dunshee (May 2-8); INF Matt Davidson (May 30 - June 5; September 12-18); INF Sheldon Neuse (June 13-19); catcher Austin Allen (June 20-26).

Davidson appeared in five games and batted .429 (9-for-21) with six home runs and 9 RBI against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark. He hit solo home runs against the Rainiers on September 13 and 14. He then had back-to-back, two home run games against Tacoma on September 16 (2-for-4, 3 RBI) and September 17 (4-for-5, 3 RBI).

On the season, he has appeared in 74 games for the Aviators and is batting .283 (81-for-276) with 9 doubles, triple, 23 home runs (31 total/T-1st in PCL; 23 LV, 8 Reno), 53 RBI and team leader with 13 HBP.

Davidson has played professionally for 14 seasons in the Arizona, Chicago White Sox, Texas, Cincinnati, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland organizations. He played in parts of seven Major League seasons with Arizona (2013, 2022), White Sox (2016-18), Cincinnati (2020) and Oakland (2022). He was originally selected by Arizona in the first round (35th overall) in June 2009 First-Year Player Draft. He has appeared in 311 career Major League games and recorded 46 doubles, 54 home runs and 157 RBI and hit a career-high 26 home runs and 68 RBI for the White Sox in 2017.

The Aviators, 69-72, will conclude the 2022 home season with a six-game series against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, from Tuesday-Sunday, September 20-25 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

