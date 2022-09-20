Reno Crushes Season High In Hits In 17-5 Win Over Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. - Dominic Canzone guided the Reno Aces (78-62) offense with four hits, including two home runs in a 17-5 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (69-73) in the series opener Tuesday night in front of 7,017 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aces collected a season-high 23 hits in the game and have won 11 of the last 13 contests against Las Vegas. They now own an 18-7 record in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by the Nevada Donor Network.

Reno's offense took a commanding lead following three straight, three-run frames in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. The Aces continued to pound the Aviators' pitching, with seven unanswered runs in the final three innings, culminating in a six-run seventh inning.

Canzone led the home run parade by the Aces offense with his first multi-home run game with Reno this season. Pavin Smith added a home run in the third inning and drove in four RBI, while Buddy Kenned smashed a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

Blake Rogers (1-0) earned his first win with the Aces out of the bullpen after he yielded one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings on the mound.

Aces Notables:

Pavin Smith: 3-for-6, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R.

Dominic Canzone: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R.

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-7, 2 RBI, 2 R, extended hitting streak to 9 games.

Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-6, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R.

Seth Beer: 3-for-6, 3 R, 1 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R, reached base five times in his Triple-A debut.

Jeff Bain: (N/D), 3.2 IP, 2 H (1 HR), 1 R/1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K's.

The Aces continue their six-game road trip to Sin City square off against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, September 25th. Reno will return home for a final three-game slate against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Monday, September 26 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for the final homestand of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

