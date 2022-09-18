Stripers See Late Lead Slip Away Again vs. Durham

International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (65-74) saw a seventh-inning lead slip away again on Sunday afternoon as they fell 4-2 to the Durham Bulls (79-62) at Coolray Field. The Stripers led 2-0 entering the eighth but dropped their fourth straight game.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers broke the scoreless tie in the fifth when Delino DeShields Jr. lofted a two-out RBI single to left. Taylor Motter blasted a 440-foot solo home run (19) to deep left-center in the sixth to push the lead to 2-0. The score held there until Bligh Madris smashed a three-run homer (8) off Jacob Webb (L, 2-3) in the top of the eighth to give Durham a decisive lead. Miles Mastrobuoni added an RBI single in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Silvino Bracho made the spot start for Gwinnett, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings on two hits and striking out five. Ryan Casteel (2-for-3, run) and Yariel Gonzalez (2-for-3) both reached three times. Motter tallied the team's lone extra-base hit with the homer. For the Bulls, Madris hit the decisive three-run homer in his Durham debut, while David Rodriguez picked up two doubles. Josh Lowe had three hits, including a double.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 53-5 this season when leading after seven innings. Motter has homered five times in his last six games since September 8, batting .526 with eight RBIs and a 1.977 OPS.

Next Game (Tuesday, September 20): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Starters TBD for both teams. Radio Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Monday, September 26): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. In honor of Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the first 755 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.

