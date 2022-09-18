Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 18 vs. Lehigh Valley

September 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (73-66) vs. Rochester Red Wings (63-77)

Sunday, September 18, 2022 - 1:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Jack Perkins (0-1, 11.12) vs. RHP Patrick Murphy (2-3, 5.33)

LEHIGH RALLEY: The Rochester Red Wings had their five-game winning streak snapped last night after a late rally by Lehigh Valley helped steal the game away from the Wings, 4-3...RHP Logan Verrett got the ball and delivered his team-leading eighth quality start of the year going seven innings allowing one run on six hits and striking out six...SS Lucius Fox picked up the lone multi-hit performance for Rochester while John Nogowski and Jake Alu picked up a double with their only hits of the night...RF Jack Dunn picked up a knock in the loss, logging his third Triple-A hit...RHP Patrick Murphy will get the ball for the Wings coming off his best start of the year in Syracuse.

UNTIL NEXT YEAR, PIGS: The Wings will play their final matchup against the Phillies' top affiliate in the 2022 season...during their 23 contests this season, Rochester is 11-12 and will look to split the series record with a win Sunday...

Since 2008, the Wings have a record of 115-135 against Lehigh Valley

IN CHAVI WE TRUST: The Wings allowed a series-high four runs last night, marking just the 14th run they've allowed over the last five games...the Wings own a Triple-A-best 2.71 ERA over the last seven days...in the last 30 days, Rochester has pitched to a 4.23 ERA, fourth best in Triple-A with three International League teams ahead of them.

RATIONING OF BASES: The Red Wings collected seven total bases last night after being held to five hits...the seven total bases marks the lowest total for a single game in the month of September and is the 27th time this season that the Wings have collected seven or less in a game...in games when they collect seven or less, they have a 6-21 record.

MEDIUM WINGS: With the loss last night, the Wings' five-game win streak has come to an end... this marks their second-longest winning streak of the year, only behind a nine-game stretch from 5/7-5/15.

Red Wings' batters slashed .252/.344/.442 while picking up 17 extra-base hits and scoring 29 runs during the streak.

Red Wings' pitchers pitched to an International League-best 1.96 ERA (10 ER/46 IP) while striking out 42 batters and walking 18 (2.33 K/BB)...their 1.09 WHIP over this stretch was good for third in the IL...

WHAT DOES THE FOX SAY: SS Lucius Fox recorded the first hit of the night for the Red Wings, picking up a single in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 13 games...the switch-hitter would finish the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored, picking up his 11th multi-hit game of the season and his first since 9/9.

Since returning from the Injured List on 8/20, Fox leads the team in stolen bases (8), is second in walks (11), and tied for second in home runs (3), RBI (17).

THE BIG NOGOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski recorded a two-RBI double in the first inning of last night's contest, finishing the game 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI...since joining the team on 8/3 the righty leads the squad in doubles (10) and walks (26) while ranking second in hits (42), and runs (23).

Nogowski leads all Red Wings (min. 20 AB) in OBP at .401 while walking more than he strikes out (26 BB/21 SO).

Has walked seven times in his last five games, recording multiple walks in three of five.

RAKE ALU: With a double in the sixth inning last night, 3B Jake Alu has now reached base safely in 12-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in six of those 12 games...the Boston College alum finished the game 1-for-4 with a double.

During his on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (18), home runs (5), RBI (15), and runs scored (10).

VERRETT THE THREAT: RHP Logan Verrett logged his team-high eighth quality start of the season pitching seven innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters...this outing marks the fifth time this season that the righty has pitched seven innings, with the last coming on 9/3 vs. Toledo.

Coming into yesterday's game, Verrett had a record of 0-7 on Saturday, and despite having a 3-1 lead when he left prior to the eighth inning, he was unable to pick up his first Saturday victory.

THE MURPH: RHP Patrick Murphy gets the nod in today's game, making his sixth start of the season for Rochester...The righty is coming off of his best outing of the year, pitching a season-high 4.2 innings allowing an earned run on five hits while striking out five batters against LHV on 9/13...excluding his start on 9/7 vs. Syracuse where he gave up six earned runs, Murphy has pitched to a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings (4 ER).

