Herd Hits Four Homers in 9-8 Loss to Mets

With the home runs flying out of NBT Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon, it was Jake Mangum's solo shot with one out in the seventh inning that lifted the Mets to a 9-8 victory over the Herd. The defeat was the Bisons third straight as Buffalo and Syracuse split the six-game series down the Thruway.

There were seven home runs in all hit on Sunday with the Bisons having the 4-3 edge. Homers from Davis Schneider, Stevie Berman, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Trevor Schwecke accounted for all eight runs scored by Buffalo and gave the Herd an 8-4 lead halfway through the game.

But Mangum's blast capped a comeback win for the Mets that he began in fifth inning. With two on and one out, Mangum singled home Nick Meyer with a line drive to center off Herd starter, Mitch White. After an RBI-groundout by top Mets' prospect, Francisco Alvarez, Carlos Rincon hit a two-run homer to score Mangum and cap the four-run rally.

Two innings later, Mangum lined his second home run of the season over the outfield wall in left off Anthony Kay to give the Mets' their first lead of the day. It would be the only one they would need.

For all their power early in the game, the Bisons were held hitless over the final five innings of the game to fall to 73-66 with 10 games left in the season.

Buffalo hit home runs in each of the first four innings of the game. The Bisons lead 3-0 after three batters as Otto Lopez walked and Rafael Lantigua doubled in front of Schneider's blast to straight away center. The homer, which hit high on the centerfield batter's eye of NBT Bank Stadium, was Schneider's first in a Herd uniform.

Berman led off the second with sixth home run of the season and Tsutsugo belted a two-run shout out to right in the third. Schwecke added his first career Triple-A home run in the fourth to build the Bisons 8-4 lead.

The Bisons will now head home for the start of Fan Appreciation Week, presented by Humana, on Tuesday night against Rochester (6:05 p.m.).

