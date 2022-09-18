Scott Effross joins RailRiders at PNC Field on a MLB rehab assignment

MOOSIC, PA - Pitcher Scott Effross is slated to pitch for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this afternoon at PNC Field. Effross commences his Major League rehab assignment with the RailRiders and he joins the team today for their season-series finale against the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch at PNC Field is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

Effross was placed on New York's 15-Day Injured List on August 21 with a right shoulder strain. He was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on August 1 for former RailRiders starter Hayden Wesneski. The right-hander has appeared in eight games since the trade, striking out eight and walking two. Between the Cubs and Yankees, Effross is 1-4 with a 2.75 ERA in 55 appearances with 58 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Effross is the ninth player to join the RailRiders on a Major League rehab assignment this season and will be the third to appear at PNC Field this week. Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, Domingo Germán, Jonathan Loáisiga, Tim Locastro, Ron Marinaccio, Ben Rortvedt and Luis Severino have all rehabbed with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2022.

The RailRiders conclude their second-to-last homestand of the 2022 season this afternoon against Worcester and will play a six-game set at Lehigh Valley this week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closes out the 2022 regular season at home from September 26-28. For tickets to today's game or any of the remaining home games during the season, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

