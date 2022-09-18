Norfolk Stays Hot, Closes out Series with Win

September 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (71-70) defeated the Charlotte Knights (55-86), 9-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The victory clinched a 5-1 series win vs. Charlotte.

The Tides scored first in the bottom of the third when Colton Cowser knocked an RBI double. But Charlotte tied it up in the third on a home run by Lenyn Sosa to make it 1-1.

Norfolk put the game away immediately after allowing the home run, putting up a seven-spot in a row. Cam Gallagher recorded his first hit as a Tide with a go-ahead two-run double. Jordan Westburg followed with an RBI double himself. Norfolk would go on to score three more runs to make it 8-1, Norfolk.

The Tides would score one more run in the eighth to put the final score at 9-1. After a scheduled off day tomorrow, the Tides head to Durham for their final road trip of the season. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

TRENDING TIDES: The Tides have won 17 of their last 22 games (since August 26), boasting the second best record in the International League in that span (Toledo, 17-3) and the third best record in Minor League Baseball (Double-A Portland, 17-3)...it's the best 22 game stretch the Tides have had all season...With Durham winning their game today, Norfolk has been eliminated for qualifying for the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.