Dalbec Homers Twice Again as WooSox Win Road Trip Finale

MOOSIC, P.A. - Bobby Dalbec hit two home runs for a second-straight game as the Worcester Red Sox (71-69) topped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (77-63) by a 3-2 final in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

The RailRiders scored the game's first run in the first inning on a Ronald Guzman double.

Dalbec's first home run of the game tied the game in the third inning.

It was a 1-1 game entering the top of the sixth, and the RailRiders turned to Yankee rehabber Scott Effross out of the bullpen. Dalbec slugged his second homer day to lead off the inning to put the WooSox on top 2-1 and gave Dalbec his second straight two-homer game.

Two batters later, Ronaldo Hernandez ripped a double down the left field line, and after a flyout, Ryan Fitzgerald doubled off the wall in right, scoring Hernandez to give Worcester a 3-1 lead.

The RailRiders threatened to tie, loading the bases with no one out in the bottom of the sixth against Jake Thompson. Worcester went to Brian Keller in relief, and he held SWB to one run on a Blake Perkins sac-fly.

Keller tossed 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings and struck out four.

WooSox starter Bryan Mata worked out of trouble multiple times in the early innings. Mata picked up his second Triple-A win. He allowed only one run and scattered nine hits over five innings while striking out seven without walking anyone.

A.J. Politi picked up his third Triple-A save by retiring all four batters he faced. Politi has not allowed a run over his last five appearances.

The WooSox will begin their final homestand of the season on Tuesday night when they welcome the Syracuse Mets to Polar Park. Connor Seabold is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

