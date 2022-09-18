Knights Fall to Tides 9-1 in Sunday's Finale
September 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 9-1 on Sunday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The Knights dropped five of six games against the Tides in the series.
Shortstop Lenyn Sosa provided Charlotte's lone run of the game, a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning of Sunday's six-game finale. The home run was Sosa's 23rd overall of the season combined between the Knights, Double-A Birmingham and Chicago. He recorded two of Charlotte's three hits on the afternoon.
LHP Kyle Kubat started the game for the Knights and allowed just one run over three innings. RHP Jason Bilous (1-4, 10.71), who came on in relief of Kubat, was saddled with the loss after he gave up six runs (three earned) on three hits over just 0.2 innings pitched.
The Tides tallied 11 hits and nine runs en route to a fifth win in six games against the Knights in the series. Richie Martin and Jordan Westburg had three hits apiece to pace the Norfolk offense. Catcher Cam Gallagher led the way with three RBIs.
The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL on Tuesday night. First pitch is on tap for 7:05 p.m. from the home of the Jumbo Shrimp. Fans can listen to the game on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
