Streak Ends at Fourteen
July 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
With a record losing streak breathing down the Lookouts neck it came to an end at 14 games last night with a 3-2 win over the Birmingham Barons. A re-hab start by lefty Alex Wood ignited the spark after falling behind 1-0 in the fifth inning. Lookouts tied the game when Taylor Trammell lined a home run to right. A follow up single from Ibandel Isabel and a Tyler Stephenson double fanned the flame. After newcomer Jonathan India walked, Gaven LaValley belted his second hit of the night driving in India and the lead. The bullpen talents of Johendi Jiminnian setting up the finish and the closing of Juan Martinez with three up and out ninth put the ice on the win and took the pressure off the Lookouts in the win. In game two the Lookouts send LHP-Scott Moss (6-4,3.57) to the mound and a face off against LHP-att Thompson(3-4,2.45). Air time m 98.1 The Lake is set for 7:50 EDT as well as MiLB.com.
