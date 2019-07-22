Southern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for July 15-21

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett has been named the league's Player of the Week, while Biloxi Shuckers ace Trey Supak has been selected as the Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games played during the week of July 15-21.

Garrett, 23, earns Player of the Week honors after a massive week for the Jumbo Shrimp which featured a 5-for-6 performance on Friday evening and four multi-hit games overall. The Sugar Land, Texas native led all qualified batters this past week in hits (12) and OPS (1.514), while ranking among the league leaders in a number of offensive categories including batting average (.571, T-1st), on-base percentage (.609, 2nd), slugging percentage (.905, T-1st), runs scored (7, T-3rd), total bases (19, T-2nd), and runs batted in (8, T-2nd).

In addition to his offensive output, Garrett also ended up earning the Top Play on ESPN's SportsCenter following a leaping home run robbery on July 16.

The Miami Marlins selected Garrett in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft out of George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas. In 25 games following the All-Star Break, Garrett is hitting .333 (31-for-93) with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

Supak, 23, earns his second Pitcher of the Week award this season after tossing a one-hit complete game shutout on July 16 vs Chattanooga. For the second time this year, the Bryan, Texas native came within one out of a no hitter, as Supak struck out nine batters on the way to his 10th victory of the season. Thanks to a 2-for-3 day at the dish, Supak recorded more hits than he allowed that night.

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Supak from the Pittsburgh Pirates in December 2015 and promoted him to Biloxi nearly halfway through the 2018 season. Entering play Monday, Supak leads all qualified Southern League pitchers this year in wins (10), innings pitched (117.0), opponents' batting average (.189) and WHIP (0.85). He is listed as Milwaukee's no. 10 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

