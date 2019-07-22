Stone Garrett Named Southern League Player of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for July 15-21, announced by the league office on Monday morning.

Over the past week, Garrett in five games hit .571 (12-for-21) with two home runs, eight runs batted in, seven runs scored, a double, and stole two bases. His hitting helped the Jumbo Shrimp go 5-1 over the past week, including a sweep of the Chattanooga Lookouts in a four-game series at AT&T Field.

Garrett led the league this past week in slugging percentage (.905), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.514), and hits (12). Garrett's .571 average was tied for first in the league over the past week with Mississippi's William Contreras. Garrett was also second in the league in on-base percentage (.609), tied for second in RBI (8), and tied for second in total bases (19).

Garrett also made national headlines on Tuesday July 16 when his catch over the left field wall at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville robbed Mississippi's Greyson Jenista of a two-run home run. The play was selected as the No. 1 Top Play by ESPN SportsCenter and has received over 6,000 views on the @JaxShrimp Twitter account.

Garrett's best performance this week was on Friday July 19 at Chattanooga. Garrett set a career-high with five hits and four runs scored in Friday's 15-3 pummeling of Chattanooga. He also launched his team-best eighth home run and collected four RBIs Friday before homering for the second straight game on Saturday. Over the last eight games, Garrett is 17-for-32 at the plate, slashing .531/.545/.813 with three doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and two stolen bases.

Garrett overall this season is hitting .241 with nine home runs and 42 RBI in 85 games played for the Jumbo Shrimp. This is the first weekly Southern League honor of his career. Garrett, 23, is a native of Sugar Land Texas, and was originally selected by the Marlins in the eighth round of the 2014 draft out of George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas.

Garrett is the first Jumbo Shrimp player to receive Player of the Week honors, while former Jacksonville right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger was selected as the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13-19.

