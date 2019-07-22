Biscuits and Smokies Postponed
July 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
KODAK, Ten. - The Biscuits were rained out in the first game of their five-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Monday night at Smokies Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 24 at 4:30 PM CT.
The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand on Saturday, July 27 when it will be Christmas in July & MAX Fireworks. The first five games will be against the Birmingham Barons, and the last five will be against the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The rest of the 10-game home stand will include a Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Wristband Giveaway on Sunday, July 28; Tiger Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 1; BBQ Bash featuring a Grill Set Giveaway & MAX Fireworks on Friday, August 2; International Beer Day & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 3; And Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, August 4.
