Biscuits and Smokies Postponed

July 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





KODAK, Ten. - The Biscuits were rained out in the first game of their five-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Monday night at Smokies Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 24 at 4:30 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand on Saturday, July 27 when it will be Christmas in July & MAX Fireworks. The first five games will be against the Birmingham Barons, and the last five will be against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The rest of the 10-game home stand will include a Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Wristband Giveaway on Sunday, July 28; Tiger Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 1; BBQ Bash featuring a Grill Set Giveaway & MAX Fireworks on Friday, August 2; International Beer Day & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 3; And Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, August 4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.