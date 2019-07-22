Generals and M-Braves Rained out on Monday

Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, were forced to postpone their game with the Mississippi Braves on Monday due to inclement weather. The Generals and Braves will play a double-header tomorrow beginning at 5:05pm CT to make up the rained-out game.

Both double-header games will be played to a regulation length of seven innings. Entering the night, Mississippi (46-52) had taken seven of ten meetings with the Generals (55-42) in 2019, with five games still remaining in their season series. Tickets for the cancelled game can be exchanged at The Ballpark at Jackson box office. Normal ticket exchange policies apply. Pitching matchups for Tuesday's games have yet to be confirmed.

