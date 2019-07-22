Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 22 vs. Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open up a 10-game homestand by starting a five-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers in Monday's 7:05 p.m. contest. On Breakfast in Bed Night, the Jumbo Shrimp will have breakfast favorites like bacon, sausage, waffles, cheese omelets and orange juice at the All-American Jax Concession Stand, Shrimp and Grits at the Southern Fried Concession Stand and mimosas at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace and WheelHouse Lounge. Two lucky fans will also get to watch the game from a bed while eating breakfast for dinner. VyStar Credit Union members receive a buy-one, get-one ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. A VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home means Mission House will be raising funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion.

SHRIMP SWEEP LOOKOUTS WITH 10-5 WIN

Anfernee Seymour cracked a grand slam on Sunday to help the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp seal a series sweep of the Chattanooga Lookouts with a 10-5 triumph. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to a lead in their first at-bats on a Bryson Brigman RBI double and error that plated a tally. Chattanooga scored once in the first and once in the second to tie the score at two. Corey Bird's two-run homer in the third put Jacksonville back in front. In the fifth, J.C. Millan's RBI single preceded Seymour's grand slam to give the Jumbo Shrimp a dominating 10-2 advantage. Gavin LaValley slugged a two-run shot in the sixth and Mitch Nay added an RBI base hit in the ninth to get the score to 10-5.

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE

Jacksonville outfielder Stone Garrett set a career-high with five hits and four runs scored in Friday's 15-3 pummelling of Chattanooga. The Richmond Texas native also launched his team-best eighth home run and collected four RBIs Friday before homering for the second straight game on Saturday. Over the last eight games, Garrett is 17-for-32 at the plate, slashing .531/.545/.813 with three doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and two stolen bases. The hot streak earned him Southern League Player of the Week honors.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE HERE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 29 runs in their last 10 games, and the club's starting pitching was a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.76 ERA (18 ER in 58.2 IP). The quintet of starting pitchers have posted 58 strikeouts against 14 walks and 51 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

SCORE FOUR AND WIN!

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 18 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 38-6 (.864). Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in 16 of their 29 games in the campaign's second half.

RETURN OF THE BATS

Jacksonville heads into their set with Biloxi coming off their first series sweep of the season and winners of eight of the last nine games. Over this nine-game run, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated 58 runs, the most in the Southern League and third-highest of any Double-A club. Jacksonville is collectively hitting .304/.377/.426 (.803 OPS), figures that rank third, third, seventh and fourth, respectively, at the Double-A level. In addition to their suddenly-hot offense, the Jumbo Shrimp have yielded more than three runs in a contest just once in the last nine affairs. Jacksonville has outscored their opponents 58-26 over this run.

'PEN PALS

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 35 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 116.1 innings with just 20 runs, 18 earned, for a 1.39 ERA. During this 35-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 69 hits (5.3 H/9) while whiffing 121 (9.4 K/9) against 35 walks (2.7 BB/9)

HIT US WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 22-11 (.667) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 33 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (104) and hits (235) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place second in Double-A in WHIP (1.11), third in walks (87), fourth in batting average against (.220), fourth in ERA (2.97) and 11th in strikeouts (296) during this span.

BYE-BYE BIRDIE

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird came into play on July 4 in a massive slump, going 10-for-87 (.115) at the plate in the previous 22 games to drop his season batting line to .203/.258/.242. That said, the Elkview, W.V., native has followed that skid up by reaching base in 15 consecutive contests. Over these last 15 affairs, Bird is 19-for-50, slashing .380/.446/.580 with a double, three home runs, 15 RBIs, eight runs scored, five walks and one hit-by-pitch.

