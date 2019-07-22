Smokies and Biscuits Series Opener Postponed
July 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
KODAK - Monday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with two seven-inning games on Wednesday night beginning at 5:30 PM ET with gates opening at 5:00 PM ET.
Fans who purchased tickets to Monday's game can redeem their ticket for a ticket voucher to any remaining 2019 Smokies home game at the Smokies' box office.
The probable starting pitchers for Wednesday's matchups are TBD. All games can be heard on the Smokies' flagship station 92.3 FM / AM 760, TuneIn Radio via the MiLB First Pitch app and MiLB.tv.
