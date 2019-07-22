Monday's Series Opener in Jackson, TN Rained Out

July 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





JACKSON, TN - Monday night's series opener between the Mississippi Braves and Jackson Generals in Jackson, TN has been postponed due to rain and wet field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5:05 pm. The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games with the second contest taking place 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Monday's rainout is the second in three days for the M-Braves. Saturday's postponement with Pensacola will be made up during a doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 19 at Trustmark Park. The Braves are 7-3 this season against the Generals and are currently on a ten-game road trip to Jackson and Mobile.

The pitching matchups for Tuesday's doubleheader have not yet been determined. First pitch of gmae one is scheduled for 5:05 pm CT with coverage beginning at 5:00 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. and TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.