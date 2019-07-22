Trey Supak Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

July 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - For the second time in 2019, Biloxi Shuckers RHP Trey Supak has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week. Supak takes home the honor for the week of July 15-22 after also winning the award for the week of April 15-21.

Supak earns the Southern League's weekly award after tossing the first complete game of his career on July 16. The 23-year-old took the hill for the Shuckers in Game One of a doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts and cruised through the four innings, not allowing a baserunner while striking out seven. Reds' #24 prospect Ibandel Isabel drew a walk to leadoff the fifth, breaking up the perfect game opportunity, but Supak preserved the no-hitter going to the seventh. After recording the first two outs in the seventh, Jose Siri singled up the middle to break up the no-hitter, but Supak induced a groundout from Gavin LaValley to bring the contest to a close, locking down the complete game and the shutout in an 8-0 Shuckers victory. Additionally, Supak recorded two hits in the game, bringing his batting average up to .320 (8-for-25) in 10 games and extending his hitting streak to four games.

The La Grange, TX native also came within one out of throwing a no-hitter in a nine-inning game on May 30 against the Tennessee Smokies. In 19 starts this season, Supak leads the Southern League in innings pitched (117.0) while sporting the lowest batting average against (.189) and WHIP (0.85), leading the league in wins (10) and registering the third-lowest ERA in the circuit (2.15). Acquired by the Brewers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in December of 2015, Supak was also named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week in 2018 for the week of July 23-29. He becomes the first Shuckers pitcher to earn the award three times in his career and joins Aaron Wilkerson (2017) and Brandon Woodruff (2016) as the only pitchers to win the award twice in one season for the Shuckers.

Seeking to extend their franchise-best ten-game winning streak, the Shuckers begin a five-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Monday night at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Supak will take the mound for the Shuckers opposite Jacksonville RHP Josh Roeder (1-2, 3.51) for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code "Shuckers' at checkout.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

