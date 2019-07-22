Jacksonville Suffers Narrow Defeat in Series Opener

July 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rally fell short on Monday in a 3-2 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville (47-53, 18-12) led 2-1 when Bruce Caldwell doubled to lead off the third. Jumbo Shrimp starter Josh Roeder (1-3) then induced Patrick Leonard to ground out before walking Dillon Thomas. Weston Wilson followed with an RBI single to tie the game. After a walk to Cooper Hummell, C.J. Hinojosa lifted a sacrifice fly to give Biloxi (61-39, 20-10) a 3-2 lead.

Hinojosa's solo shot in the second marked the first run of the game. In the bottom of the second, the Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bases with no one out thanks to singles from Lazaro Alonso and Corey Bird sandwiched around a J.C. Millan walk. Rodrigo Vigil tied the game with an RBI ground out before a Roeder sacrifice bunt scored Millan to put Jacksonville ahead 2-1.

Shuckers starter Trey Supak (11-4) yielded two runs on five hits in 5.2 frames. He struck out six against two walks.

The Jacksonville bullpen trio of Alex Mateo, Brett Graves and Dylan Lee teamed for five shutout innings of relief.

Monday's winning raffle number of 1535796064 won a prize of $96.

The Jumbo Shrimp take on the Shuckers in Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Sixto Sanchez (5-4, 3.52 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Biloxi RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 4.15 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

On a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans can also enjoy two for the price of one jumbo hot dogs or regular French fries or 12 oz. fountain sodas. The Jumbo Shrimp are also celebrating the dynamic duo of Bert and Ernie throughout the game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.