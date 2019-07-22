Contreras, Davidson Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves catcher William Contreras and left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week. The awards were given for their performances for the M-Braves from July 15-22.

Contreras, 21, the No. 6 overall prospect for the Atlanta Braves hit .571 (8-for-14) with one double, five RBIs, five runs, two walks, one hit-by-pitch and .647 on-base percentage in four games this past week. Contreras collected the first four-hit night of his Double-A career during Sunday night's game where the M-Braves beat Pensacola 8-3. Contreras helped secure the win with a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh for his fourth hit of the night.

Over the past week, Contreras led the team in batting average (.571), RBIs (5), on-base percentage (.647), slugging percentage (.643), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.290), hits (8), total bases (9) and runs (5).

The Atlanta Braves acquired Contreras in 2015 as an international free agent. Contreras was named Mid-Season All-Star this season in the Florida League and was named MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2018 and Post-Season All-Star for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Davidson, 23, the No. 18 overall prospect for the Atlanta Braves started Thursday night's game against Pensacola and tossed 8.0 shutout innings to bring his ERA down to a Southern League-leading 2.04. This is the third time this season that Davidson has been named Farm Bureau Pitcher of the Week.

Davidson matched a career-high with 8.0 shutout innings on Thursday night in the Mississippi Brave's 1-0 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, striking out nine and walking none. Davidson struck out the side in the third inning to become the third M-Braves pitcher to log his 100th strikeout this season.

The Amarillo, Texas native left his 18th start tied for fifth in the league in strikeouts with 104, seventh in opponents' batting average at .223 and seven with a 1.21 WHIP.

The Atlanta Braves acquired Davidson in the 19th round of the 2016 draft out of Midland College in Texas. Davidson was named Mid-Season All-Star this season.

