Storm Name Jett Luchanko 33rd Captain in Franchise History

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, ON - The Guelph Storm announced today Jett Luchanko has been named Captain of the club for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season, making him the 33rd Captain in franchise history. Jett will be joined by Assistant Captains Jake Karabela and Charlie Paquette.

"Jett has proven himself on the ice as a first-round pick in both the OHL and NHL. After having NHL and World Junior experience this season, we believe Jett is the right person to lead our team on the ice," said Head Coach Cory Stillman. "Off the ice, Jett carries himself as a true professional and leader every day. His work ethic and leadership skills will be displayed as he captains our young team."

The 2006-born Luchanko is currently in his third OHL season with the club where he has recorded 34 goals, and 77 assists for 111 points in 132 career games. Luchanko was originally drafted in the 1st round, 12th overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The London, Ontario native was selected 13th overall by the Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft after impressing during the 2023/2024 regular season, amassing 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) through 68 games, he was also named the William Hanley Trophy recipient as the league's most sportsmanlike player. The Flyers signed him to an entry-level contract on July 6th, he would later start the season with the Flyers appearing in four games before rejoining the Storm.

Away from the Storm, Luchanko has continued to shine. Internationally, Luchanko represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Championship in May 2024. Contributing to Team Canada with 7 points in 7 games (2 goals, 5 assists), including an assist on the goal that gave Canada the lead late in the third period of the goal medal game. He also represented Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championships earlier this year.

"It's an honor to be able to lead such an amazing group of guys, there is no shortage of great people and talent in this organization," said Luchanko. "I'm excited to take the next step with this team and for us to continue to grow and get better."

Assistant Captains Jake Karabela and Charlie Paquette are both in the fourth season with the team. Karabela is in his overage season and will close out his OHL career in his hometown. In 221 career games, Karabela has registered 60 goals and 92 assists for 152 points. 2005-born Charlie Paquette currently leads the team in points, goals, and assists this season. Through 230 games played he has registered 48 goals and 45 assists for 93 points.

All-time Storm Captains

2023-24 Braeden Bowman

2022-23 Cooper Walker

2021-22 Brayden Guy

2020-21 N/A

2019-20 ¬Â¨Cam Hillis

2018-19 ¬Â¨Isaac Ratcliffe

2017-18 ¬Â¨Garrett McFadden

2016-17 ¬Â¨ Garrett McFadden

2015-16 ¬Â¨ C.J. Garcia

2014-15 ¬Â¨ Jason Dickinson

2013-14 ¬Â¨Matt Finn

2012-13 ¬Â¨Matt Finn

2011-12 ¬Â¨N/A

2010-11 ¬Â¨Tyler Carroll / Michael Latta / Taylor Beck

2009-10 ¬Â¨Corey Syvret

2008-09 Matt Kennedy

2007-08 ¬Â¨ Rafael Rotter

2006-07 ¬Â¨Ryan Parent

2004-06 ¬Â¨Ryan Callahan

2003-04 ¬Â¨Martin St. Pierre (co-captain) / Niko Tuomi (co-captain)

2002-03 ¬Â¨Andrew Archer

2001-02 ¬Â¨Kevin Dallman (co-captain) / Morgan McCormick (co-captain)

2000-01 ¬Â¨ Morgan McCormick (co-captain) / Charlie Stephens (co-captain)

1999-2000 ¬Â¨Kent McDonell / Eric Beaudoin (in captain's absence)

1998-99 ¬Â¨Darryl McArthur

1997-98 ¬Â¨ Chris Hajt/Jason Jackman (in captain's absence)

1996-97 ¬Â¨Todd Norman (co-captain) / Chris Hajt (co-captain)

1995-96 ¬Â¨Regan Stocco/Jamie Wright (in captain's absence)

1994-95 ¬Â¨ Regan Stocco/Jamie Wright (in captain's absence)

1993-94 ¬Â¨ Sylvain Cloutier

1992-93 ¬Â¨Alec Stojanov / Jeff Bes

1991- 92 ¬Â¨ Todd Gleason / Alec Stojanov

