Firebirds Force OT But Ultimately Fall to Rangers in a Shootout, 4-3

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

KITCHENER, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds scored twice in the third period to force overtime but were eventually beaten by the Kitchener Rangers in a shootout, 4-3, on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Chris Thibodeau and Sam McCue each had a goal and an assist in the shootout loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Firebirds trailing, 3-1 early in the third period, Jimmy Lombardi got tangled up in the attacking right wing corner boards. He got the puck free where it eventually found Evan Konyen who threw it towards the net. Jackson Parsons stopped it, but McCue slid the rebound under his pads and the Firebirds brought themselves within one.

Flint was still trailing by one late in the third when they pulled Nathan Day for an extra attacker. While skating six-on-five, the McCue one-timed a shot from the bottom of the right circle. Parsons made the initial stop, but Konyen shoved the rebound to Thibodeau at the left post. Thibodeau maneuvered the puck around the post and stuffed it past Parsons to tie the game and force overtime.

Following a scoreless OT, the game progressed to a shootout. The Rangers struck in the first round with a Trent Swick goal while McCue did not convert for the Firebirds. Tanner Lam scored in the second round and the Firebirds answered with a Nathan Aspinall goal. Day made a save on Luca Romano in the third round, but Jeremy Martin could not extend the shootout to a fourth round and the Rangers hung on to take the extra point.

The Rangers grabbed their 3-1 lead thanks to three goals in the second period. Swick scored off a feed from Humphreys, Humphreys converted a one-timer on a power play and Cameron Arquette beat Day with a backhander. Flint got one in the second when Matthew Wang converted off a feed from Aspinall at the top of the crease.

Flint moved to 17-21-2-2 with the shootout loss while Kitchener improved to 30-8-3-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Day made 32 saves on 35 shots...Nathan Aspinall is 3-for-4 on shootout attempts on the season...Sam McCue has two goals and two assists in three games since joining the Firebirds...Evan Konyen has two goals and four assists in his last three games

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will stay on the road and visit Owen Sound on Saturday night to take on the Attack. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

