Game Day, Game 42, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m.

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 42 - Firebirds at Rangers

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Kitchener, Ontario

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell behind, 4-0 in the first and 6-1 in the second but clawed back to twice bring themselves within a goal before they ultimately were beaten by the Windsor Spitfires, 8-6, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist, Matthew Mania scored and dished out a pair of assists and Evan Konyen put up a goal and an assist in the loss.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Firebirds hit the road for a pair of games this weekend, Friday in Kitchener against the Rangers and Saturday in Owen Sound against the Attack. Flint will play its next three games on the road and four of its next five will be away from home. The Birds are 7-10-2-1 on the road this season.

KONYEN HEATING UP: Evan Konyen had a goal and an assist in the loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, his second consecutive game with a goal and an assist. Konyen has goals in four of his past six games after scoring just one in his previous 24. The overage winger has 10 goals and 14 assists in 41 games this season. He is committed to play NCAA hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology beginning in the 2025-26 season.

BACK IN KITCHENER: The Firebirds are making their second and final trip to Kitchener this season, the first since October 4, the third game of the season. Flint won that game in overtime, 2-1, on a game-winning goal from Connor Clattenburg. The Rangers came to Flint five days later and beat the Firebirds, 3-2 on October 9.

TOUGH GOALIE: Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons leads the OHL in goals against average at 2.12 and is second in save percentage at .925. He is second to Firebirds goalie Nathan Day in minutes played and leads the league with four shutouts.

ODDS AND ENDS: The OHL held its first-annual Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game on Wednesday night in Brantford. Jimmy Lombardi was the lone representative for Flint as Team East beat Team West in overtime, 5-4...Matthew Mania scored on what was his 20th birthday on Saturday...Hayden Reid has three goals in his last six games.

UP NEXT: The Birds will stay on the road and head to Owen Sound to take on the Attack. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.