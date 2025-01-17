Hammond the Hero as Ottawa Native Scores Game Winner

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Highlights: ON -- The Otters began another road trip Friday as they would play the first of a three-in-three in the Canadian Capital of Ottawa and take on the 67's. Looking to avenge a tough home weekend, Erie would hope to kick off their weekend through Eastern Ontario with a bang in game one of two against Ottawa this season.

The opening frame would see the game get off to an entertaining start with both teams trading scoring chances. Erie would find themselves in the box twice in the early going, with a 5-on-3, they were able to come up big and kill it off. In total Erie would take three penalties in the frame with one carrying over into period two. The stars of the opening period were goaltenders Noah Erliden and Collin MacKenzie who would each stop every puck they saw in the period. Shots on goal 12-12 after one.

The second period would see both teams feeling each other out, with limited chances created. Eventually, a breakthrough would come with Pano Fimis (14) putting away a strange bouncing puck to give Erie a 1-0 lead. The 67's would respond quickly as they would find themselves on the power play and find themselves on the scoreboard with Luca Pinelli snapping one home to tie the game at 1-1, where we would stand through two periods. Shots on goal favor Ottawa 22-21.

The third period would begin in the same way the second did, limited chances on both ends. Erie would find a way to get themselves the lead as the period would go on however, with Ottawa native Brett Hammond (3) getting a bounce to go his way to give Erie the lead. They would not look back as Erie would add two empty netters with Pano Fimis ([2], 15) and Malcolm Spence sealing the deal in a 4-1 win for Erie. Final shot total, Erie 31, Ottawa 29.

Erie returns to the ice for game two of their road trip tomorrow in Peterborough as they take on the Petes. Erie will return home one week from tonight for a 3-2-1 Friday against their geographic rivals, the Niagara IceDogs. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

