Game Day - January 17 - GUE vs. LDN

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

Recently named Captain of the club

Returns from a two-game suspension

The first game in his hometown this season

Has 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 18 games this season

Had 2 goals and 1 assist in his last game

Who to Watch - London Knights

Cam Allen

Traded to London from Guelph ahead of the trade deadline

136th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Has registered 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) since becoming of member of the London Knights

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. London 3-0-0-0 Guelph 0-3-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. London 5-1-0-0 Guelph 1-5-0-0

Last 5 Years London 18-9-2-2 Guelph 13-15-2-1

Last 5 Years LDN vs. GUE @ London London 10-4-1-1 Guelph 6-7-2-1

Last 5 Years LDN vs. GUE @ Guelph London 8-5-1-1 Guelph 7-8-0-0

