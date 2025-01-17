Gens Aim for Another Home-And-Home Sweep against the Brantford Bulldogs

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are set to kick off another home-and-home series, this time against the Brantford Bulldogs, beginning on home ice Friday night.

In last weekend's home-and-home series against the Ottawa 67's, the Generals came out on top in both matchups, grabbing a 3-2 victory on Friday and delivering a dominant 6-2 win at home on Sunday. The newly acquired trio of Andrew Gibson, Noah Powell, and Ethan Martin made an immediate impact in both games.

On Friday, Gibson netted the game-winner off a setup by Powell, marking Gibson's first goal as a General and Powell's first OHL point. On Sunday, Martin opened the scoring with his first goal in a Generals jersey, once again assisted by Powell. Gibson also contributed with two assists in the Sunday performance.

Oshawa is now tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Niagara IceDogs, closing the gap on Sunday after trailing by just one point. The Generals have posted an impressive 7-3-0-0 record in their last 10 games, with recent roster changes providing the kick they needed to sustain their upward momentum.

Brantford comes to Oshawa riding a three-game win streak, matching the Generals' own three-game run. With both teams on a roll, one streak will come to an end when they face off.

The teams last met in late December, where the Generals secured a 6-2 victory on home ice, sending the Bulldogs into the holiday break with a tough loss.

¬â¹ ¬â¹The Generals struck first, with Owen Griffin scoring his fifth goal of the season to open the scoring. However, Brantford quickly responded as Ben Radley notched his first OHL goal, followed by Cole Brown finding the back of the net, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Little did we know, Brantford's offensive push would end there. Five minutes into the second, Ethan Toms tied the game, and Tyler Graham gave the Generals the lead with his fourth goal of the season. Winnipeg Jets prospect Colby Barlow then took over, firing in two back-to-back goals, extending the Generals' lead to 5-2 by the end of the second period.

The Generals maintained control in the third, with Beckett Sennecke adding his 23rd goal of the season to seal the 6-2 victory.

One General to keep an eye on is recent addition Noah Powell. The forward has already registered two points, with an assist in each of his appearances so far. This marks Powell's OHL debut, after coming from Ohio State, where he played in the NCAA as a Buckeye. It's only a matter of time before the right-winger scores his first career OHL goal.

On the opposing side, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis continues to make his mark. Leading the Bulldogs in points, assists, goals, and power-play goals, this forward is certainly one to keep an eye on.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.