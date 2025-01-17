Frontenacs Kick off Weekend against the Visiting Greyhounds

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Your Kingston Frontenacs kick off a four game home stand tonight and they'll start that stretch with a rematch from just one week ago against the Soo Greyhounds. Down 5-1 against the Greyhounds last Friday night, the Fronts came all the way back to win 6-5 in overtime with a goal off the stick of Emil Pieniniemi. While the Frontenacs are looking to sweep the season series against the Soo tonight, hopefully it's a less dramatic and more straight forward game for the black and gold.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs have outscored the opposition 63-45 in the 3rd period this season - tied for 2nd best in the OHL

Frontenacs are on a 6 game losing streak against the Greyhounds on home ice

Get into a Rhythm with the New Team

The OHL Trade Deadline has come and gone, and the new players that Kingston acquired weren't even able to practice with their new team before three games last weekend. To make matters worse, the team was fighting a nasty flu bug going around the locker room last weekend and earlier this week. With all things considered, getting 4 of a possible 6 points on an always difficult northern trip was a success.

After hitting the reset button this week and getting some new faces familiar with the systems of Troy Mann and the rest of his coaching staff; the Frontenacs are looking to be in much better shape heading into this weekend. With a week of practice under their belt and building chemistry with a new look locker room, it's time to start a very busy stretch of games and it's imperative that Kingston takes care of business against the teams that they should be beating. It all starts tonight against a Soo Greyhounds team looking to get even with the Frontenacs after last Friday night's 6-5 Kingston victory.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Cedrick Guindon

Last week in North Bay, Ceddy hit the 100 goal mark on his OHL career and he's only one of just seven active OHL players to reach that milestone. The man from Rockland, ON has been a home run since joining the Frontenacs in the offseason, leading the way for the black and gold with 54 points on the season to date.

Sault Ste. Marie - Brady T. Smith

Not to be confused with Brady R. Smith, this Brady Smith arrived from the Oshawa Generals last week in a massive trade for defenseman Andrew Gibson. He was the Generals' first round choice in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and now that he's on a younger team and getting more ice time he's starting to show his skills. Brady notched two goals last Friday against the Frontenacs and we know he'll be looking to do more of the same tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Next Home Game:

Friday, January 17th - vs Soo Greyhounds - 7PM Puck Drop

