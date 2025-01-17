Swick, Lam Help Kitchener to 4-3 Shootout Win Over Firebirds
January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys congratulated by team
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, ON - Kitchener had a two-goal lead slip away in the third period but bested the Flint Firebirds in a shootout to earn two points on home ice and collect a 4-3 win. Christian Humphreys recorded his first points at The Aud and recorded his first multi-point game with a goal and an assist. Jackson Parsons earned his 25th win of the season which is the joint lead for most in the OHL.
After a goalless first period, Kitchener scored three in the middle frame, with Flint adding a singular goal to take a 3-1 lead in the second intermission. Trent Swick opened the scoring on a corner feed from Christian Humphreys. Matthew Wang of Flint got the lone goal for the birds. Humphreys and Arquette scored 12 second apart to give Kitchener the two-goal lead. In the third period, Sam McCue cut the lead to one and later Christopher Thibodeau scored with the goalie pulled to force overtime. With no goals scored in overtime, the game needed a shootout. Trent Swick and Tanner Lam both scored for the Rangers with Jackson Parsons making the final stop in round three to secure the shootout win.
Attendance: 6,468
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
2nd Period
KIT 1, FLNT 0
0:29 Trent Swick (18) - Christian Humphreys
KIT 1, FLNT 2
1:33 Matthew Wang (13) - Nathan Aspinall, Christopher Thibodeau
KIT 2, FLNT 1
11:46 Christian Humphreys (2) - Cameron Reid, Adrian Misaljevic - PPG
KIT 3, FLNT 1
11:58 Cameron Arquette (3) - Tanner Lam, Andrew Vermeulen
3rd Period
KIT 3, FLNT 2
6:13 Sam McCue (20) - Evan Konyen
KIT 3, FLNT 3
18:52 Christopher Thibodeau (12) - Evan Konyen, Sam McCue
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Christian Humphreys (1G, 1A)
Second Star: Nathan Day (33/36 Saves)
Third Star: Jackson Parsons (30/33 Saves)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 36 - FLNT 33
Power play: KIT 1/4 - FLNT 0/5
FO%: KIT 52% - FLNT 48%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 30/33 Saves, 3 GA, 2/3 shootout
L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 33/36 Saves, 3 GA, 1/3 shootout
UP NEXT:
After hosting Flint on Friday, the East Avenue Blue travel to Brampton for the only time this season on Saturday, January 18th for their matchup finale against the Steelheads. Kitchener will then return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, January 21st for a head-to-head matchup with their Midwest Division rivals, the London Knights. Puck drop against Brampton is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at CAA Centre.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys congratulated by team
(Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025
- Firebirds Force OT But Ultimately Fall to Rangers in a Shootout, 4-3 - Flint Firebirds
- Swick, Lam Help Kitchener to 4-3 Shootout Win Over Firebirds - Kitchener Rangers
- Hammond the Hero as Ottawa Native Scores Game Winner - Erie Otters
- O'Brien the OT Hero in Bulldogs' 5-4 Comeback Victory in Oshawa - Brantford Bulldogs
- Brantford Secures OT Victory in First Game of Home-And-Home Series - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs Kick off Weekend against the Visiting Greyhounds - Kingston Frontenacs
- Storm Name Jett Luchanko 33rd Captain in Franchise History - Guelph Storm
- Game Day - January 17 - GUE vs. LDN - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 42, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Aim for Another Home-And-Home Sweep against the Brantford Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
- Offence Costs Colts at North Bay - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Swick, Lam Help Kitchener to 4-3 Shootout Win Over Firebirds
- Rangers Welcome Firebirds for Friday Tilt in Kitchener
- Rangers Earn Point in Final Game of Three-In-Three Set
- Kitchener Wraps up Three-In-Three against Saginaw at the Aud
- Rangers Back to Winning Ways After Impressive Win in Barrie