Swick, Lam Help Kitchener to 4-3 Shootout Win Over Firebirds

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys congratulated by team

Kitchener, ON - Kitchener had a two-goal lead slip away in the third period but bested the Flint Firebirds in a shootout to earn two points on home ice and collect a 4-3 win. Christian Humphreys recorded his first points at The Aud and recorded his first multi-point game with a goal and an assist. Jackson Parsons earned his 25th win of the season which is the joint lead for most in the OHL.

After a goalless first period, Kitchener scored three in the middle frame, with Flint adding a singular goal to take a 3-1 lead in the second intermission. Trent Swick opened the scoring on a corner feed from Christian Humphreys. Matthew Wang of Flint got the lone goal for the birds. Humphreys and Arquette scored 12 second apart to give Kitchener the two-goal lead. In the third period, Sam McCue cut the lead to one and later Christopher Thibodeau scored with the goalie pulled to force overtime. With no goals scored in overtime, the game needed a shootout. Trent Swick and Tanner Lam both scored for the Rangers with Jackson Parsons making the final stop in round three to secure the shootout win.

Attendance: 6,468

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 1, FLNT 0

0:29 Trent Swick (18) - Christian Humphreys

KIT 1, FLNT 2

1:33 Matthew Wang (13) - Nathan Aspinall, Christopher Thibodeau

KIT 2, FLNT 1

11:46 Christian Humphreys (2) - Cameron Reid, Adrian Misaljevic - PPG

KIT 3, FLNT 1

11:58 Cameron Arquette (3) - Tanner Lam, Andrew Vermeulen

3rd Period

KIT 3, FLNT 2

6:13 Sam McCue (20) - Evan Konyen

KIT 3, FLNT 3

18:52 Christopher Thibodeau (12) - Evan Konyen, Sam McCue

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Christian Humphreys (1G, 1A)

Second Star: Nathan Day (33/36 Saves)

Third Star: Jackson Parsons (30/33 Saves)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 36 - FLNT 33

Power play: KIT 1/4 - FLNT 0/5

FO%: KIT 52% - FLNT 48%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 30/33 Saves, 3 GA, 2/3 shootout

L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 33/36 Saves, 3 GA, 1/3 shootout

UP NEXT: 

After hosting Flint on Friday, the East Avenue Blue travel to Brampton for the only time this season on Saturday, January 18th for their matchup finale against the Steelheads. Kitchener will then return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, January 21st for a head-to-head matchup with their Midwest Division rivals, the London Knights. Puck drop against Brampton is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at CAA Centre. 

