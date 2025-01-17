Brantford Secures OT Victory in First Game of Home-And-Home Series

January 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals hosted another home-and-home series tonight, this time hosting the Brantford Bulldogs. Fresh off a sweep of the 67's last weekend, the Generals aimed to replicate that success but came up just short, falling 5-4 in overtime.

The first period saw Brantford strike early, as Adam Jiricek opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Oshawa wasted no time responding, capitalizing on a power-play opportunity when Flyers prospect Noah Powell netted his first career OHL goal to even the score. With just under five minutes remaining in the period, Lauri Sinivuori gave the Generals their first lead of the game, burying his 11th goal of the season off a pass from Owen Griffin. As the clock wound down, Luke Torrance extended Oshawa's lead with an insurance marker, his 15th of the season off a setup from Sinivuori. The Generals headed into the intermission with a 3-1 advantage.

The second period saw little action from the Gens allowing the Bulldogs to get back into the game. Early in the frame, Cole Brown capitalized on a power play, slipping one past goaltender Jacob Oster for his 16th goal of the season. Midway through the period, Brantford's Joshua Avery found the back of the net, scoring the game-tying goal and levelling the score at 3-3.

Entering the third period tied, the Generals knew they had work to do. Midway through the frame, Brantford's Patrick Thomas capitalized on a power play, slipping the puck past goaltender Jacob Oster for his 18th goal of the season. Just under two minutes later, Owen Griffin kept the Generals in the fight, netting his 8th of the season to level the score once again. With no further action in regulation, the teams headed to overtime tied at 4.

Despite several strong attempts and scoring opportunities from the Generals in overtime, Brantford found the breakthrough midway through. Jake O'Brien buried the game-winner off a setup from Adam Jiricek, sealing a 5-4 victory for the Bulldogs.The Oshawa Generals return to action this Sunday, January 19th, as they face off against the Windsor Spitfires on home ice.

