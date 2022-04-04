Storm Chasers Reveal Preliminary Roster for 2022 Season

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with the Kansas City Royals, announced their preliminary roster for the 2022 season on Monday ahead of the season opener at Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 5, at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The roster includes 16 players who played for Omaha in 2021, 12 newcomers, three players poised to make their Triple-A debuts, and nine players with a combined 1,169 games of Major League experience.

Returners include top prospects catcher MJ Melendez and first baseman Nick Pratto, who made their Triple-A debuts with Omaha in 2021. Melendez, who led Minor League Baseball with 41 total home runs in 2021, enters the season as the No. 2 prospect in the Royals organization and the No. 51 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline. Pratto, who tied for second in Minor League Baseball with 36 total home runs and earned a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at first base in 2021, enters the season as the No. 3 prospect in the Royals organization and the No. 62 prospect in baseball. Melendez also ranks as the No. 8 catching prospect and Pratto ranks as the No. 3 first base prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline.

Additional top prospects on the Storm Chasers preliminary roster include first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (No. 5) and left-hander Austin Cox (No. 19). Pasquantino enters the season as the No. 6 first base prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline.

Fellow returners include infielder Angelo Castellano (tied for the Minor League lead with three grand slams in 2021), left-hander Foster Griffin (2019 Pacific Coast League All-Star), and left-hander Marcelo Martinez (led Omaha with 17 starts and five quality starts in 2021).

Newcomers include veteran pitchers in right-hander Brad Peacock, who won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros, left-hander Sam Freeman, right-hander Arodys Vizcaíno, right-hander Colten Brewer, and right-hander Daniel Mengden. Outfielder JaCoby Jones, who played for Toledo in 2021 in addition to playing for Detroit, leads the Storm Chasers' Opening Day roster with 352 games of Major League experience, all with the Tigers.

Additionally, the Storm Chasers welcome infielder Clay Dungan and outfielder Brewer Hicklen, who won the 2021 Double-A Central Championship along with catcher Freddy Fermin, Cox, Dye, Govern, and Pasquantino under first-year Storm Chasers manager Scott Thorman. Dungan, Hicklen, Pasquantino and catcher William Hancock will make their Triple-A debuts upon their first appearance with Omaha.

2022 Storm Chasers Preliminary Roster:

Pitchers (14): RHP Brandon Barker, RHP Colten Brewer, RHP Ronald Bolaños, LHP Austin Cox, RHP Jose Cuas, LHP Josh Dye, LHP Sam Freeman, LHP Foster Griffin, LHP Marcelo Martinez, RHP Daniel Mengden, RHP Ándres Núñez, RHP Brad Peacock, RHP Jace Vines, RHP Arodys Vizcaíno

Catchers (3): Freddy Fermin, William Hancock, MJ Melendez

Infielders (7): Gabriel Cancel, Angelo Castellano, Iván Castillo, Clay Dungan, Jimmy Govern, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nick Pratto

Outfielders (3): Dairon Blanco, Brewer Hicklen, JaCoby Jones

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2022 season with a six-game series at Indianapolis, beginning on April 5 at Victory Field. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Following the season-opening six-game series against Indianapolis, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on April 12 for the 2022 home opener against Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

