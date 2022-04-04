First Responder Friday tickets available now

MOOSIC, PA - As a small token of gratitude, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are giving away 50 complimentary tickets to our area's great first responders every Friday home game during the 2022 season at PNC Field. These brave men and women have protected and served us beyond measure over the years and we are thrilled to welcome them into the park.

Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, and are limited to four per week per first responder.

First responders can register for tickets by filling out the form on the First Responder Friday page on swbrailriders.com. Our Community Relations department will contact the first responders that will receive tickets in advance of each Friday home game this season with information regarding the seats and to make further arrangements.

