Yankees Announce Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 2022 Break Camp Roster

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced the break camp roster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The initial roster features 11 players with Major League experience and five of the organization's top 30 prospects.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the season on Tuesday at Syracuse and manager Doug Davis starts the year with 15 players on the roster that suited up for the RailRiders last season, including top infield prospects Oswald Peraza (#2 ranked prospect per Baseball America) and Oswaldo Cabrera (#8), pitchers Hayden Wesneski (#6) and Greg Weissert (#30) and outfielder Estevan Florial (#15).

2022 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Break Camp Roster:

Pitchers (11)- Braden Bristo, Zach Greene, Matt Krook, Trevor Lane, Reggie McClain, Shelby Miller, Vinny Nittoli, Shawn Semple, Ryan Weber, Greg Weissert and Hayden Wesneski

Catchers (4)- Rob Brantly, David Freitas, Max McDowell and Hemmanuel Rosario

Infielders (7)- Oswaldo Cabrera, Phillip Evans, Ronald Guzman, Jose Peraza, Oswald Peraza, Cristian Perez and Matt Pita

Outfielders (4)- Evan Alexander, Michael Beltre, Estevan Florial and Ryan LaMarre

This break camp roster is subject to change before Opening Day.

