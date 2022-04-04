Yankees Announce Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 2022 Break Camp Roster
April 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced the break camp roster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The initial roster features 11 players with Major League experience and five of the organization's top 30 prospects.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the season on Tuesday at Syracuse and manager Doug Davis starts the year with 15 players on the roster that suited up for the RailRiders last season, including top infield prospects Oswald Peraza (#2 ranked prospect per Baseball America) and Oswaldo Cabrera (#8), pitchers Hayden Wesneski (#6) and Greg Weissert (#30) and outfielder Estevan Florial (#15).
2022 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Break Camp Roster:
Pitchers (11)- Braden Bristo, Zach Greene, Matt Krook, Trevor Lane, Reggie McClain, Shelby Miller, Vinny Nittoli, Shawn Semple, Ryan Weber, Greg Weissert and Hayden Wesneski
Catchers (4)- Rob Brantly, David Freitas, Max McDowell and Hemmanuel Rosario
Infielders (7)- Oswaldo Cabrera, Phillip Evans, Ronald Guzman, Jose Peraza, Oswald Peraza, Cristian Perez and Matt Pita
Outfielders (4)- Evan Alexander, Michael Beltre, Estevan Florial and Ryan LaMarre
This break camp roster is subject to change before Opening Day.
Single-game tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now, as are Full, Half and Partial Season Ticket Memberships. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com.
