Redbirds Opening Week Celebration Features Six Promotional Events

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The 2022 Memphis Redbirds season kicks off with Opening Week April 5-10. The organization is celebrating the new season by giving back to the fans with six promotional events.

Tuesday, April 5: Opening Day + Nacho Average Tuesday®, First Pitch @ 7:05. All fans will get a free order of ballpark nachos presented by Downtown Memphis Commission.

The first 1,000 fans will get a magnet schedule courtesy of Southern College of Optometry.

Wednesday, April 6: First Pitch @ 12:05 PM. All Field Box and Dugout section tickets are just $10. Wednesday will be a perfect chance to take your lunch break at AutoZone Park.

Stop in for lunch and try an all-new Double Smash Burger with cheese, fries and soft drink for just $12.

Thursday, April 7: Throwback Thursday, First Pitch @ 6:45. The fan favorite night is back! Get $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park. The team will also take the field as the Memphis Chicks.

Friday, April 8: All-You-Can-Eat Specialty Ticket, First Pitch @ 7:05. It is our first All-You-Can-Eat Friday. With the purchase of this specialty ticket, you get access to all-you-can-eat crawfish including potatoes, corn, hot dogs, chips, soda and water.

The first 1000 fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule, courtesy of Southern College of Optometry.

Specialty Concession Items:

- Georgia Peach Cocktail (Peach Schnapps, Vodka, Lemonade, and Grenadine) will also be available for $11.25.

- Fans will be able to enjoy our Giant Fish Sandwich served with Herb Tartar Sauce and Coleslaw for $10.00.

Saturday, April 9: Bark in the Park + All-You-Can-Eat, First Pitch @ 3:05. Fans can bring their pup to AutoZone Park to catch the Redbirds game against the Gwinnett Stripers. Also, the Redbirds are offering an extra all-you-can-eat night. Just like this Friday, purchase a specialty ticket and get all-you-can-eat crawfish (Crawfish Boil, with Potatoes and Corn, Hot Dogs, Chips, Soda, & Water.

The first 1000 fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule, courtesy of Southern College of Optometry.

Specialty Concession Items:

- Georgia Peach Cocktail (Peach Schnapps, Vodka, Lemonade, and Grenadine) will also be available for $11.25.

- Fans will be able to enjoy our Giant Fish Sandwich served with Herb Tartar Sauce and Coleslaw for $10.00.

Sunday, April 10: Ice Cream Sunday + Kids Run the Bases, First Pitch @ 2:05. Our Ice Cream Sundays return to AutoZone Park. Kids 12 and under will receive ice cream courtesy of Prairie Farms and will get the chance to run the bases at the conclusion of the game.

For more information and for tickets, visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

