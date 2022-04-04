Homestand Highlights: Wings Home April 12-17

April 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Red Wings Baseball is back! After a 191 days away, baseball returns to Frontier Field on Opening Night, Tuesday, April 12 as the Wings open a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons.

The opening slate is highlighted by an appearance from Milo The Bat Dog, a Trapper Hat Giveaway, $2 Happy Hour, Bark in the Park and an Easter Bunny appearance.

With the exception of Opening Day (95 minutes), gates will open 65 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games can be purchased online at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10-4 M-F.

OPENING NIGHT - TUESDAY, APRIL 12 (6:05 FIRST PITCH)

50 DEGREE GUARANTEE - If the temperature displayed on the ballpark thermometer in right field doesn't reach 50 during the game, all fans in attendance can exchange their ticket to any Red Wings home game in April or May.

MILO THE BAT DOG - The season starts with an appearance from The Goodest Boy, who will be fetching bats for the Wings. Milo announced his Milo Making A Difference campaign this offseason where he and the Red Wings have set a goal of raising $10,000 for two local children's organizations - Bivona Child Advocacy Center and Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC) - during the 2022 season. As part of the campaign, Flower City Group will be donating $50 for every bat Milo retrieves this season. For more information or to donate to Milo's campaign click here.

TRAPPER HAT GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Red Wings Trapper Hat presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY - The first 5,000 fans will receive a 2022 Magnet Schedule courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 (6:05 FIRST PITCH)

FOOD SPECIAL - Enjoy Philly Cheesesteak Pizza slices at Mama Mittsy's.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14 (6:05 FIRST PITCH)

HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Lights at the 10th Inning Bar from 5-6 pm

COLLEGE NIGHT - Every Thursday, college students can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.

FOOD SPECIAL - Enjoy Boneless Wings at Batter Up

FRIDAY, APRIL 15 (1:05 FIRST PITCH)

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY - Come celebrate the life and legacy of the great #42.

FOOD SPECIAL - Enjoy a Fish Fry at Batter Up

SATURDAY, APRIL 16 (1:05 FIRST PITCH)

BARK IN THE PARK - Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you presented by Lollypop Farm. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA Ticket ($12 day of game) and your pups are FREE! Fans and their dogs can walk the warning track starting at 12:30 pm. For more info on Bark in the Park click here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17 (1:05 FIRST PITCH)

EASTER BUNNY APPEARANCE - Spend Easter at the ballpark with an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

EASTER EGG HUNT - There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for kids in the outfield beginning at 12:30 pm.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, all kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.