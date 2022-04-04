Former Indians Infielder Diego Castillo Named to Pittsburgh's Opening Day Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that infielder Diego Castillo has been named to the Opening Day roster for their season opener on April 7 at St. Louis. Rated as Pittsburgh's No. 16 prospect by Baseball America, Castillo becomes the first player from the Indianapolis Indians' 2021 roster to be recalled ahead of his major league debut.

Castillo, 24, had his contract selected by Pittsburgh on Nov. 7, 2021 and earned his first career callup to the major leagues after an impressive spring. In 12 spring training games, he has hit .321 (9-for-28) with five home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.212 OPS. He currently ranks among Grapefruit League leaders in home runs (T-4th), slugging percentage (5th, .857), RBI (T-5th), total bases (T-6th, 24) and OPS (7th).

The Venezuelan split the 2021 season between Double-A Somerset, Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis and hit .278 (108-for-388) with a career-high 19 home runs and 55 RBI in 104 games. After being named the Double-A Northeast Player of the Month in June with a league-leading .378 average (37-for-98) and eight home runs - which tied his career total of homers from 2015-19 - he was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (AL) on July 26 with infielder Hoy Park in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes.

Castillo appeared in 28 games with Altoona before being promoted to Indianapolis on Aug. 31. He began his Triple-A career with a six-game on-base streak, his second contest featuring a career-high tying four hits on Sept. 2 vs. Iowa. In 18 games with Indy, he hit .278 (15-for-54) with a .500 slugging percentage and .914 OPS.

He was originally signed by New York (AL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 24, 2014.

