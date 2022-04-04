Bisons Announce Preliminary Opening Day Roster

The Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, today announced their projected Opening Day roster for their 137th season of professional baseball in Buffalo, NY. Manager Casey Candaele will have a squad that features 17 returning members of the 2021 Triple-A East Northeast Division Championship roster, as well as the top prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization when the Herd opens the season Tuesday, April 5 against the Iowa Cubs (1:05 p.m.).

The team also announced that LHP Nick Allgeyer will start Opening Day for the Bisons against Iowa.

Allgeyer made his Triple-A and Major League debuts last season, just three years removed from being drafted in the 12th round of the MLB Draft. The left hander won his first career Bisons start with a two-hit, one-run performance over six innings against the Worcester Red Sox on May 5. He made his Major League debut for the Blue Jays on July 1 with one inning of scoreless relief against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sahlen Field.

The roster is led by C Gabriel Moreno, who is not only the organization's top prospect, but is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the # 32 prospect overall in the league's Top 100, as well as the 6th ranked catching prospect heading into the 2022 season.

He appeared in three games with the Bisons before the end of the 2021 season, including making his Triple-A debut on September 11th against the Syracuse Mets. A fractured right thumb limited Moreno to just 37 games in 2021, with the majority coming for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The backstop hit .373 with 8HRs and 45 RBIs in Double-A, while slashing .441/.651/1.092.

Moreno is joined by returning backstop Kellin Deglan, and C Chris Bec. Deglan was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on August 3 and appeared in 27 games for Buffalo. Bec spent the entire 2021 season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (AA).

Several members of the 2021 pitching staff are returning to the Herd this year, led by RHPs Bowden Francis, Casey Lawrence, and Kyle Johnston, as well as LHPs Anthony Kay and Marcus Reyes.

The Bisons' pitching staff ranked 2nd in Triple-A baseball in Earned Run Average (3.46), the second fewest number of hits allowed (900), as well as the third fewest number of walks allowed (406).

Francis was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers on July 6, along with RHP Trevor Richards in exchange for 1B Rowdy Tellez. The righty went on to make 14 starts for the Herd that included back-to-back wins in his first two starts for the team. Overall, Francis made 13 starts and 14 appearances for Buffalo, going 6-4 with a 4.19 earned run average.

Johnston was promoted from New Hampshire prior to the Bisons' return to Sahlen Field and did not allow a run in his first three relief appearances for the team. The righty racked up 14 total outings that included three starts for Buffalo, notching his first career Triple-A victory on August 19 against the Rochester Red Wings. Johnston was originally acquired from the Washington Nationals in 2019 in exchange for RHP Daniel Hudson.

They are also joined by RHPs Joe Biagini, Brandon Eisert, and Graham Spraker. INF Cullen Large is joined by fellow infielders Vinny Capra, Nick Podkul, Eric Stamets, L.J. Talley, and Samad Taylor.

Large appeared in 115 games for the Bisons in 2021, his first season at Triple-A. Originally drafted in the 5th round in the 2017 MLB Draft, the switch hitter collected 8HR and 44RBI in addition to 3SB. Large started at five different positions in 2021, with the most coming at second base (25).

OFs Josh Palacios and Logan Warmoth return to the Herd for the start of the 2022 season. They are joined by 23-year-old Rafael Lantigua.

Palacios made his Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays, in addition to playing in 16G for the Bisons last season. He was sidelined for over two months with a hand injury suffered on May 10. He combined to appear in 29G between the Majors and Triple-A.

Warmoth, drafted 22nd overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, appeared in 107G for the Bisons last season, collecting 9HR and 41RBI. His three-run home run in the Herd's return to Sahlen Field on August 10 helped cap an 11-0 victory over the Red Wings.

