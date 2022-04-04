Mud Hens Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster
April 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
(Toledo, OH) - We're only ONE day away from Mud Hens Opening Day and the 20th season of baseball at Fifth Third Field. The team is excited to unveil the 2022 Opening Day roster that will take the field against the Rochester Red Wings this Tuesday, April 5.
Manager: Lloyd McClendon
Pitching coach: Doug Bochtler
Bench coach: Tony Cappucilli
Hitting coach: Adam Melhuse
Athletic trainer: Jason Schwartzman
Strength coach: Phil Hartt
2022 Opening Day Roster
Pitchers: Nolan Blackwood, Beau Brieske, Drew Carlton, Luis Castillo, Angel De Jesus, Miguel Del Pozo, Miguel Diaz, Bryan Garcia, Zac Houston, A.J. Ladwig, J.T. Perez, Ricardo Pinto, Alex Powers, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Logan Shore, Joey Wentz
Catchers: Ryan Lavarnway, Brady Policelli, Chris Rabago
Infielders: Kody Clemens, Ryan Kreidler, Josh Lester, Jack Lopez, Isaac Paredes, Zack Short, John Valente
Outfielders: Daz Cameron, Jacob Robson, Dylan Rosa
Injured List: Riley Greene
