Mud Hens Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

(Toledo, OH) - We're only ONE day away from Mud Hens Opening Day and the 20th season of baseball at Fifth Third Field. The team is excited to unveil the 2022 Opening Day roster that will take the field against the Rochester Red Wings this Tuesday, April 5.

Manager: Lloyd McClendon

Pitching coach: Doug Bochtler

Bench coach: Tony Cappucilli

Hitting coach: Adam Melhuse

Athletic trainer: Jason Schwartzman

Strength coach: Phil Hartt

2022 Opening Day Roster

Pitchers: Nolan Blackwood, Beau Brieske, Drew Carlton, Luis Castillo, Angel De Jesus, Miguel Del Pozo, Miguel Diaz, Bryan Garcia, Zac Houston, A.J. Ladwig, J.T. Perez, Ricardo Pinto, Alex Powers, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Logan Shore, Joey Wentz

Catchers: Ryan Lavarnway, Brady Policelli, Chris Rabago

Infielders: Kody Clemens, Ryan Kreidler, Josh Lester, Jack Lopez, Isaac Paredes, Zack Short, John Valente

Outfielders: Daz Cameron, Jacob Robson, Dylan Rosa

Injured List: Riley Greene

