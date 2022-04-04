Sounds Announce "Know Before You Go" Reminders for 2022 Season

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the following ballpark guidelines ahead of its home opener on Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays).

Clear Bag Policy - One clear bag permitted per person - either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12"x12"x6" clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch/purse no larger than 5"x9" in size. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Cashless Facility - First Horizon Park is 100% cashless for the 2022 season. This includes the Ticket Office, all concession stands, The Band Box and the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop. In addition to credit and debit, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are accepted at all concession stands except The Band Box and 4-Top Tables.

Concessions - First Horizon Park has three main concessions stands (Music City Grill, Sulphur Dell Slices, and Hot or Not Chicken) located on the main concourse, each with a unique menu. One additional stand is located beyond the right field bar, known as The Band Box. The concourse also features multiple concessions and beer portables. A new concession option in 2022 is the Kroger Market located near Section 107. Two popular items return in 2022 - Funnel Cakes and Cotton Candy located near the Pepsi Pavilion.

Digital Tickets - All tickets to First Horizon Park will be delivered digitally. Fans must use the digital tickets on their mobile phone for entry into the ballpark.

Parking - There are approximately 6,000 parking spaces within a half-mile walk from First Horizon Park. Free and paid parking are available within the area. Fans are encouraged to park at the State Parking Garage located on Harrison Street between Rep. John Lewis Way North and 4th Avenue North. This garage accommodates up to 1,000 vehicles and carries a fee to park. The garage is not available Monday through Friday before 5:30 p.m.

The safety and well-being of fans and staff is of the utmost importance to the Nashville Sounds and Centerplate, the ballpark's food and beverage provider. All current guidelines from Major League Baseball, the Metro Nashville Public Health Department, and the Office of the Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County will be strictly followed and enforced during all events at First Horizon Park.

All First Horizon Park policies are subject to change at the discretion of the Nashville Sounds at any time.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

