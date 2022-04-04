City of Rochester, Wings Announce Plans for Clean Sweep

Mayor Malik D. Evans announced today that Clean Sweep Saturday, the city's annual citywide neighborhood beautification program, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7 and begin at Frontier Field, 1 Morrie Silver Way.

"Clean Sweep Saturday is about neighborhood pride," said Mayor Evans. "It brings people together to have fun, inspire hope and generate opportunity by making our neighborhoods more beautiful and green. I urge people from the entire community to join us on May 7 and help advance our efforts to create a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester."

Volunteers will gather at Frontier Field to collect a free Clean Sweep t-shirt, eat a light breakfast and get their assignments before heading out to project sites in city neighborhoods.

Volunteers participating in Clean Sweep will receive a free ticket to that day's baseball game, which starts at 1:05 p.m. They'll also receive a voucher for food and drink at the game. Free parking will be available to those wearing Clean Sweep t-shirts.

Student volunteers will receive a Certificate of Participation in Government.

Since it was first launched in 2006, more than 40,000 volunteers have participated in Clean Sweep to help cultivate community gardens and perform other neighborhood beautification projects. Volunteers also remove winter debris and litter from city neighborhoods.

Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing, including hard-soled shoes and long pants. Gloves and tools will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own if possible.

Volunteers are also asked to practice the appropriate precautions to minimize exposure and the spread of COVID-19, including remaining home if they feel ill or display symptoms of the virus. Masks will be available at Frontier Field.

Volunteers can register by calling 311 or visiting www.cityofrochester.gov/cleansweep. Walk-up volunteers on the morning of Clean Sweep are always welcome.

